Belgium will close all nuclear reactors by 2025

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Belgium will shut down all seven of its nuclear reactors by 2025 but will not close the door on new-generation nuclear technology, according to a deal reached Thursday by the coalition government.

A government source told AFP the all-night negotiations included an agreement of "investments of around 100 million Euros ($ 1.1 million) on small modular reactors".

A press conference is due to take place at the prime minister's office headquarters at 1000 GMT to present the details.

Progressively phasing out nuclear power has been enshrined in Belgian law since 2003.

The final date is 2025, a target the current government committed to meet when it took office in October 2020.

But the issue has divided the governing seven-party coalition of greens, socialists and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's liberals.

The French-speaking liberal MR party argued against completely abandoning nuclear power, the strategy proposed by Flemish green Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten.

They said some of Belgium's current nuclear capacity should be retained as new gas-fired power stations planned to secure energy supplies were too polluting.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that a ministerial meeting agreed to invest in "renewable and carbon-neutral energies" -- including new-generation nuclear power.

The government source told AFP the budget for investing in the technology had already been prepared.

The source added that the compromise retains the energy minister's "scenario A" and "confirms the investment mechanism put in place to replace current nuclear power, which is obsolete".