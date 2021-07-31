UrduPoint.com

Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes For Restaurants - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:48 PM

Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes for Restaurants - Prime Minister

Belgium, unlike neighboring France, will not introduce mandatory health passes for cafes and restaurants, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Belgium, unlike neighboring France, will not introduce mandatory health passes for cafes and restaurants, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Saturday.

"Such passes have point for mass events, but they should be temporary, only until September. But making the whole life dependent on the sanitary passes is not a solution ...

Besides, our vaccination pace is higher than that in France; we do not need such measures," De Croo told the Belgian DH newspaper.

Over 70% of adults in Belgium have been fully vaccinated, and some 84% have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine. Starting August, the kingdom will relax COVID-19 measures, but masks will remain mandatory indoors.

Starting next month restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains in neighboring France will require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Belgium August September Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Farrukh ask Bilawal to submit evidence to ECP inst ..

Farrukh ask Bilawal to submit evidence to ECP instead of foul cry over 'rigging' ..

11 seconds ago
 Hamilton defies boos to take Hungarian pole with 1 ..

Hamilton defies boos to take Hungarian pole with 100th win in sight

16 seconds ago
 Rain turns weather pleasant, reduces humidity

Rain turns weather pleasant, reduces humidity

2 minutes ago
 UAE among the world&#039;s fastest countries in de ..

UAE among the world&#039;s fastest countries in deploying 5G networks: Mohammed ..

21 minutes ago
 Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice shee ..

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

2 minutes ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.