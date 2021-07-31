Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes for Restaurants - Prime Minister

Belgium, unlike neighboring France, will not introduce mandatory health passes for cafes and restaurants, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Belgium, unlike neighboring France, will not introduce mandatory health passes for cafes and restaurants, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Saturday.

"Such passes have point for mass events, but they should be temporary, only until September. But making the whole life dependent on the sanitary passes is not a solution ...

Besides, our vaccination pace is higher than that in France; we do not need such measures," De Croo told the Belgian DH newspaper.

Over 70% of adults in Belgium have been fully vaccinated, and some 84% have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine. Starting August, the kingdom will relax COVID-19 measures, but masks will remain mandatory indoors.

Starting next month restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains in neighboring France will require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.