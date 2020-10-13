UrduPoint.com
Belgium's 2 Provinces Impose Curfews Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Belgian provinces of Walloon Brabant and Luxembourg will introduce curfews amid the growing number of coronavirus cases, media reported on Monday.

According to the Belgian RTBF radio broadcaster, the curfew will go in effect on Wednesday night and last from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. (23:00 GMT to 04:00 GMT) for 15 days.

Other Belgian provinces are also exploring the possibility of introducing the curfew.

Belgium has been one of the countries battered worst by the pandemic in terms of the death toll per 100,000 people.

Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, which has seen daily numbers growing since mid-September, the authorities have implemented and intensified restrictive measures. The newest ones, adopted last week, include closures of bars, sports facilities and public places serving food. The most recent daily high of nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases was registered on Sunday.

To date, the Belgium authorities have reported over 162,000 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 10,191.

