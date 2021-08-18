UrduPoint.com

Belgium's Afghan Evacuation Operation Due Friday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:27 PM

Belgian military may start evacuating citizens and Afghans who worked with Belgian forces from Kabul on Friday, media reported citing the defense ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Belgian military may start evacuating citizens and Afghans who worked with Belgian forces from Kabul on Friday, media reported citing the defense ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that a Falcon 7X military jet with an evacuation prep team left for Pakistan on Tuesday.

The crew will set up an air bridge from Islamabad to Kabul, with the first rescue flight expected to take off on Friday morning, according to the Belga news agency.

The defense ministry published a video on Wednesday afternoon announcing the departure of two transport aircraft C-130H Hercules, which can carry up to 70 people apiece.

A fourth aircraft, an А400М, will leave for Pakistan from Melsbroek Air Base, northeast of Brussels, on Wednesday night.

At least 47 Belgians are waiting to be evacuated. Belgium will also rescue local support staff and activists. A hundred Afghans count on Belgium to lift them out of Afghanistan after it fell to the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

