(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The authorities of Belgium's northernmost Antwerp Province have imposed curfew from 11:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible due to a sharp jump in the number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Belgian state broadcaster RTBF said that in the mentioned period, everyone must stay home, except for movements caused by extreme necessity (travel to work or to the hospital).

All cafes and restaurants must close no later than 11:00 p.m. All contact sports for athletes over 18 years of age are temporarily prohibited. Banquet halls and fitness centers will also be closed in some areas of the province.