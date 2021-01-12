UrduPoint.com
Belgium's Average Of New COVID-19 Cases Rose 27% In Early January - Health Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Belgium saw an increase of 27 percent in the numbers of new coronavirus infections per day in the first week of January, with the daily average standing at 2,020, according to the Sciensano national public health institute.

Despite the rise in cases, the institute noted that the death toll in Belgium declined 21 percent over the period from January 2-8, with an average of 52.7 fatalities per day. Besides, the numbers of related hospitalizations in the country have also dropped 9 percent over the first week of the year, with the average standing at 127.

To date, Belgium has conducted more than 7 million tests, with over 40,000 tests carried out each day over January 2-8, which is a 59 percent increase compared to the previous week.

In the meantime, the authorities have ordered the expansion of the current coronavirus lockdown measures until the next Consultative Committee meeting on January 22. The body is responsible for COVID-19 crisis management in Belgium.

The country began its mass vaccination campaign on January 5. As of Tuesday, Belgium confirmed a total of 665,223 COVID-19 infections with the death toll at 20,122.

