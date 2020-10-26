(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The authorities of the Brussels-Capital Region have introduced a set of additional restrictions over the accelerated spread of the coronavirus, which comes into effect on Monday.

Belgium, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic regarding the death toll, has been seeing a surge in the COVID-19 infection rate in October, causing the government to tighten related restrictions. The health authorities confirmed a new record daily high of 17,709 cases on Sunday.

According to an update released by the authorities, the Brussels-Capital Region, comprising 19 municipalities and the Brussels capital, has adopted a series of additional COVID-19 measures to coincide with the national ones already in effect.

The list includes a curfew from 10 p.m. (9 GMT) to 6 a.m.; the closure of cultural, recreational and sports facilities; the suspension of amateur sports events, school trips, activities of worship services; a limit of one person for shopping and the closure of shops at 8 p.m.

As of Monday, Belgium has reported 321,031 COVID-19 infections and 10,810 related deaths.