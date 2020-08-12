(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The regional authorities of Belgium's Brussels-Capital region have introduced the requirement to wear protective masks in all public places in the region's municipalities starting on Wednesday, as the health situation due to the coronavirus disease has deteriorated in recent weeks.

Belgium has seen one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks in terms of death toll rates. The number of infections has also been rising over the past week, with the mark of 50 infections per 100,000 people having been exceeded in some of 19 municipalities of the region.

"Wearing a face mask is mandatory throughout the territory of the Brussels-Capital Region (since Wednesday 12 August 2020)," the statement read, adding that the rule applies to everyone aged 12 and older while outdoors, as well as in private places opened to the public.

It added that while face masks were not obligatory during intensive physical work and for people with certain disabilities, the social distancing rules remained in effect. The police will conduct checks more often to ensure the measures are followed, it said.

The requirement to wear face masks comes among several other restrictions imposed by the authorities at the end of July and intended to be followed at least until the end of August. They include enhanced social distancing rules and gatherings of a maximum of 10 people.

As of Wednesday, the Belgian authorities have reported some 75,000 COVID-19 cases and over 9,800 related fatalities.