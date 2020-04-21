(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Belgium increased by 973 over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of those infected to 40,956, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Belgium increased by 973 over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of those infected to 40,956, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 5,998 so far with 170 of the fatalities being registered over the past 24 hours.

Starting from March 15, more than 9,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals. As of now, 4,976 people are hospitalized, including 1,079 patients in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The authorities believe that the peak of the epidemic has already passed, as there has been a decrease in the mortality rate and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals several days in a row.

Earlier in April, Brussels extended the nationwide self-isolation regime until May 3.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands confirmed 729 new cases of the disease over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases to 34,134, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said. As of now, more than 9,800 people are receiving treatment in hospitals.

According to the RIVM, 165 more patients died over the past day. So far, the death toll has reached 3,916.