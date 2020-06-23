(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Belgium has nearly halved in the past week compared to the week before, according to the Health Ministry figures published Tuesday.

The authorities said that due to the significant improvement of the coronavirus situation, beginning on Tuesday, official statistics will include percentage points rather than numbers to show the dynamics over the preceding seven days.

The data provided by the ministry's coronavirus task force showed that deaths were down 46 percentage points from June 16-22, while the number of patients in intensive care units dropped by 45 points.

The number of those infected went down by 17 points and the number of hospitalizations by 11 points.

The country has recorded 60,810 cases since mid-March, after carrying out more than a million tests.