Belgium's COVID-19 Cases Up By 1,381 To 22,194, Deaths Top 2,000 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium has increased by 1,381 to 22,194, and the death toll has risen by 162 to over 2,000 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry's crisis response center said on Thursday

"The death toll at the moment stands at 2,035. This includes 162 people who have died in hospitals [in the past 24 hours]," the center's spokesperson said.

In addition, 241 more people have died in nursing homes over the given period.

"We consider them to be suspected coronavirus cases. The diagnoses have not been confirmed clinically," the spokesperson added.

The official at the same time pointed to a drop in the number of those hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

"Now we have 6,012 hospitalized patients (314 over the past 24 hours), and intensive care units are operating at 56 percent capacity," he said.

In total, the country has conducted 80,500 COVID-19 tests, according to the center.

