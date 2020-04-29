Belgium has registered 170 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,501 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Belgium has registered 170 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,501 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths was 134.

The overall case count has risen by 525 to 47,859 and a total of 7,961 patients have recovered.

According to Benoit Ramacker, a spokesman for the coronavirus response center, the continued slowdown in the spread of coronavirus in Belgium allows the authorities to begin gradually relaxing isolation measures on May 4.

The authorities believe that the peak of the epidemic has already passed, as there has been a general decrease in the mortality rate and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.