UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 7,500, Case Count At Over 47,800 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:56 PM

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 7,500, Case Count at Over 47,800 - Health Ministry

Belgium has registered 170 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,501 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Belgium has registered 170 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,501 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths was 134.

The overall case count has risen by 525 to 47,859 and a total of 7,961 patients have recovered.

According to Benoit Ramacker, a spokesman for the coronavirus response center, the continued slowdown in the spread of coronavirus in Belgium allows the authorities to begin gradually relaxing isolation measures on May 4.

The authorities believe that the peak of the epidemic has already passed, as there has been a general decrease in the mortality rate and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Related Topics

Belgium May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 300Mln People to Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Re ..

1 minute ago

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conferen ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey Wants Libya's Haftar to Stand for Int'l Tri ..

22 minutes ago

Indonesia Registers 260 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

28 minutes ago

Malaysian Government Eases Travel Restrictions Aim ..

28 minutes ago

US Doctors Find Rare Inflammatory Syndrome in Chil ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.