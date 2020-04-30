Belgium has registered 111 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,594 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Belgium has registered 111 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,594 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths was 170.

The overall case count has risen by 660 to 48,519 and a total of 11,576 patients have recovered.

On Wednesday, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 525.

Benoit Ramacker, a spokesman for the coronavirus response center, said on Tuesday that the continued slowdown in the spread of coronavirus in Belgium allowed the authorities to begin gradually relaxing isolation measures on May 4.

The authorities believe that the peak of the epidemic has already passed, as there has been a general decrease in the mortality rate and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.