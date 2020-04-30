UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 7,600, Case Count Exceeds 48,500 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 7,600, Case Count Exceeds 48,500 - Health Ministry

Belgium has registered 111 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,594 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Belgium has registered 111 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7,594 people, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths was 170.

The overall case count has risen by 660 to 48,519 and a total of 11,576 patients have recovered.

On Wednesday, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 525.

Benoit Ramacker, a spokesman for the coronavirus response center, said on Tuesday that the continued slowdown in the spread of coronavirus in Belgium allowed the authorities to begin gradually relaxing isolation measures on May 4.

The authorities believe that the peak of the epidemic has already passed, as there has been a general decrease in the mortality rate and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Related Topics

Belgium May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WSF appoints PSA to oversee communications

6 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteering:1600 fined for over ..

6 minutes ago

Japan passes $240 billion virus package including ..

10 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Over 94,600 Cumulative COVID-19 Case ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Related Death Toll in Moldova Rises by ..

6 minutes ago

Younis Khan comes forward to support Shoaib Akhtar ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.