UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 262 To 4,157 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 262 to 4,157 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

An additional 262 people have died in Belgium over the past 24 hours due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country to 4,157, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) An additional 262 people have died in Belgium over the past 24 hours due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country to 4,157, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

The previous situation report indicated that there were 30,589 coronavirus cases and 3,903 related fatalities.

Belgium's health authorities said that 530 new cases of the disease were registered over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 31,119.

A total of 5,536 COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals across the country, and 1,223 of them are currently in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Died Belgium Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram seeks fans’ advice to grow moustache ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Situation in Each Country Depends on P ..

1 minute ago

Chernobyl Fires Have No Impact on Radiation Levels ..

15 minutes ago

Group-IB Discovers More Than 4,000 Zoom Accounts f ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Robotics Firm Designing Robo Nurses to Hel ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements for Gett ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.