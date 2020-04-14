(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) An additional 262 people have died in Belgium over the past 24 hours due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country to 4,157, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

The previous situation report indicated that there were 30,589 coronavirus cases and 3,903 related fatalities.

Belgium's health authorities said that 530 new cases of the disease were registered over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 31,119.

A total of 5,536 COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals across the country, and 1,223 of them are currently in intensive care units.