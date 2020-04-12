UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 268 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A further 268 people have died in the past 24 hours after contracting COVID-19 in Belgium, raising the overall death toll in the country to 3,600, the national coronavirus response center said Sunday.

Health authorities in the European country also reported an additional 1,629 new cases of the disease in the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of positive tests in the country to 24,647.

At present, 5,353 people are currently receiving treatment in the country's hospitals. A total of 6,463 people have been discharged.

Elsewhere in Europe, Austria's Ministry of the Interior announced 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll since the start of the outbreak to 350.

Austrian health authorities confirmed that the total number of cases has reached 13,945.

Both countries are reporting decreases in the number of hospital admissions and new cases compared to the end of March.

Brussels and Vienna have both introduced stringent social distancing measures to curb the spread of the disease, with the expectation that these will be gradually lifted at the start of May.

In Romania, health authorities on Sunday announced that 310 people had tested positive for the disease in the preceding 24 hours, a decrease from the 523 new cases announced on Saturday, the country's Digi 24 broadcaster reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania now stands at 6,300.

As of 08:00 GMT on Sunday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has registered 813,829 cases of COVID-19 in the European Union, countries of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, resulting in 73,007 deaths.

