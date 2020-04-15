(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A total of 283 people have died in Belgium over the past 24 hours due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country to 4,440, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

"Yesterday, 103 patients died in hospitals, 179 people died in homes for elderly people, where only a small number of people were diagnosed with the coronavirus," the spokesman told reporters without specifying who was one more COVID-19 victim.

Belgium's health authorities said that 2,454 new cases of the disease were registered over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 33,573.

A total of 5,524 COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals across the country, and 1,204 of them are currently in intensive care units.

On March 27, given the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the authorities extended the nationwide lockdown until April 19, with the possibility of another two-week extension.