Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 283 To 4,440 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Wed 15th April 2020

A total of 283 people have died in Belgium over the past 24 hours due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country to 4,440, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) A total of 283 people have died in Belgium over the past 24 hours due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country to 4,440, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, 103 patients died in hospitals, 179 people died in homes for elderly people, where only a small number of people were diagnosed with the coronavirus," the spokesman told reporters without specifying who was one more COVID-19 victim.

Belgium's health authorities said that 2,454 new cases of the disease were registered over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 33,573.

A total of 5,524 COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals across the country, and 1,204 of them are currently in intensive care units.

On March 27, given the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the authorities extended the nationwide lockdown until April 19, with the possibility of another two-week extension.

COVID-19 cases in Switzerland have, meanwhile, gone up by 502 to 26,336, and the death toll has risen by 73 to 973 over the past 24 hours, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.

In total, the country has conducted 202,633 tests, up by 3,633 over the given period.

Switzerland refrained from introducing a strict lockdown. The epidemic-related restrictions were, however, extended until April 26. The authorities are planning to loosen them gradually starting late April.

