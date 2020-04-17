UrduPoint.com
Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 5,000, Case Count At Over 36,000 - Health Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Belgium has registered 313 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,136, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Friday.

The case count has risen by 1,329 to 36,138. Of these, a total of 7,961 patients have recovered.

At the same time, the Belgian authorities report a decrease in the number of those hospitalized with the coronavirus, as well as patients in intensive care.

On Thursday, the country reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases and 417 fatalities. The authorities expect a rise in the number of confirmed cases after launching testing in retirement homes.

Earlier in the week, Belgium extended the nationwide self-isolation regime until May 3.

