Belgium has registered 513 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 49,032, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Belgium has registered 513 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 49,032, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths has risen by 130 to 7,703. Another 316 patients have recovered over the given period, taking the total to 11,892.

Another 152 people with the coronavirus have been admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,386 people remain in medical facilities, including 740 in intensive care units (down from yesterday's 769).

On Thursday, Belgium reported 660 new cases of infection and 111 deaths.

The country is set to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions starting May 4. The authorities believe that the peak of the epidemic has already passed, as there has been a general decrease in the mortality rate and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.