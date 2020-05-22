(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Another 26 deaths as a result of either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases have been registered in Belgium over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure this week, taking the toll to 9,212, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday.

On Thursday, the country reported 37 fatalities. At the beginning of the week, the daily fatalities were at 28.

The case tally has risen by 276 to 56,511. A day prior, the case increase was 252.

Another 56 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours. A total of 268 patients remain in intensive care, which is a decrease from 277 on Thursday.

Another 135 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

On May 4, Belgium began relaxing its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls were allowed to reopen and Belgians were allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations � up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Restaurants, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.