Belgium's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 28 to 9,080 over the past 24 hours, as the country enters the third week of lockdown easing, the Health Ministry said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Belgium's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 28 to 9,080 over the past 24 hours, as the country enters the third week of lockdown easing, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Belgium's COVID-19 mortality continues to decline. On Saturday and Sunday, the health authorities reported 47 new fatalities a day, representing a decrease compared to Friday, when 56 deaths were registered.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in the country has grown by 279 over the past day to a cumulative total of 55,559, the ministry's COVID-19 response center said in a situation report. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the daily increment was 291.

The number of patients hospitalized with the disease declined from 60 to 43, and the number of patients in intensive care units decreased from 371 to 342, the center stated.

On May 4, Belgium began a phase-by-phase abatement of the coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses in which there is no direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations.

All stores and street stalls were allowed to reopen and Belgians were allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in outdoor venues, such as gardens.

Food services, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.