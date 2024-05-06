Belgium's Far Right Struggles To Break Through Media Ban
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) While polling suggests far-right politicians in several European countries will do well in European Union elections next month, in the French-speaking part of Belgium they face a regional media boycott.
The informal, concerted ban means they are effectively kept off news pages and airwaves in Wallonia.
The media measure is an echo of a "cordon sanitaire" employed by mainstream political parties that refuse to have anything to do with the extreme right.
The systematic snub, say experts, explains why Walloon far-right politicians are totally marginalised, unlike their counterparts in Flanders, the Flemish Dutch-speaking northern region of Belgium.
There, local media give airtime to far-right politicians just as they do to politicians from any other party.
Their approach is akin to that of the neighbouring Netherlands, where the extreme-right Freedom Party of Geert Wilders won a surprise victory in national elections in November.
With the far right making inroads into turf hitherto occupied by more centrist parties, it is not impossible that the Walloon "cordon sanitaire" could evaporate.
That is especially pertinent since Belgium holds its own national elections on June 9 -- simultaneously with the EU-wide elections for the European Parliament.
Recent Stories
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's sesame seeds export to China increases nearly 29% in Q1 202430 seconds ago
-
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition47 seconds ago
-
Mbappe and PSG aim to seize moment in Champions League semi-final21 minutes ago
-
Israel army says about 100,000 people being evacuated from east Rafah31 minutes ago
-
Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine1 hour ago
-
China's Shenzhen home to more superchargers than petrol stations1 hour ago
-
Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethoven's Ninth1 hour ago
-
Lebanon's Hezbollah says fired dozens of rockets at Israeli base1 hour ago
-
China to expedite building modern eco-environment monitoring system1 hour ago
-
Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine1 hour ago
-
'Sound of silence' for troubled Milan as Juve inch towards Champions League1 hour ago
-
Wildfires increase in Mongolia2 hours ago