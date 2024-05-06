Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) While polling suggests far-right politicians in several European countries will do well in European Union elections next month, in the French-speaking part of Belgium they face a regional media boycott.

The informal, concerted ban means they are effectively kept off news pages and airwaves in Wallonia.

The media measure is an echo of a "cordon sanitaire" employed by mainstream political parties that refuse to have anything to do with the extreme right.

The systematic snub, say experts, explains why Walloon far-right politicians are totally marginalised, unlike their counterparts in Flanders, the Flemish Dutch-speaking northern region of Belgium.

There, local media give airtime to far-right politicians just as they do to politicians from any other party.

Their approach is akin to that of the neighbouring Netherlands, where the extreme-right Freedom Party of Geert Wilders won a surprise victory in national elections in November.

With the far right making inroads into turf hitherto occupied by more centrist parties, it is not impossible that the Walloon "cordon sanitaire" could evaporate.

That is especially pertinent since Belgium holds its own national elections on June 9 -- simultaneously with the EU-wide elections for the European Parliament.