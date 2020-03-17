UrduPoint.com
Belgium's Flag Carrier Airline Suspends All Flights Until April 19 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Belgium's flag carrier, Brussels Airways, decided on Tuesday to temporarily suspend all flights until April 19 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Belgium's flag carrier, Brussels Airways, decided on Tuesday to temporarily suspend all flights until April 19 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Given the extraordinary circumstances caused by the worldwide Coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines has decided to temporarily suspend its flight operations from 21 March 2020," the airline said in a statement.

The airline added that as of Tuesday, "the airline will gradually reduce its flight schedule until 20 March. From 21 March until 19 April included, all flights will be suspended."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium is currently at 1,243, with 10 fatalities, according to the health authorities.

