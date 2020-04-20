UrduPoint.com
Belgium's High COVID-19 Mortality Rate Due To System Of Registering Deaths - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:53 PM

The high COVID-19 mortality rate in Belgium can be explained by the country's system for recording deaths related to the outbreak, spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The high COVID-19 mortality rate in Belgium can be explained by the country's system for recording deaths related to the outbreak, spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

According to the latest figures released earlier in the day, Belgium's COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,828, with 39,983 cases of the disease confirmed. The country has the highest number of coronavirus disease deaths per capita.

According to Emmanuel Andre, Belgium's mortality figures include both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered in the country's hospitals and care facilities, which is giving the impression that Belgium is reporting more deaths than other nations.

"The number of deaths in Belgium is the total of confirmed instances in hospitals as well as deaths in care facilities which are related to the pandemic," the spokesman said at a press briefing.

Medical officials have reported that 52 percent of Belgian's COVID-19 deaths were reported in care facilities, where only 4 percent of infections had been confirmed by tests.

"Our monitoring system, which allows us to assess what is happening in care facilities, is not used in several countries which we are being compared with. But we are now observing more and more that countries are adopting the Belgian model, even though it gives larger figures, as it is more accurate," Andre commented.

Care facilities were closed for visitation as part of social distancing measures introduced in Belgium to curb the outbreak, and work is underway to test all residents and staff for the coronavirus disease.

