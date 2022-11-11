BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Thursday confirmed the death of a police officer in a knife attack in Brussels and expressed his condolences to the family and friends.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported earlier on Thursday that one police officer died and another one was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels in the vicinity of Brussels-North railway station. According to the report, the attacker was injured by other police officers and was taken to a hospital.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day protecting the safety of citizens. Today's drama demonstrates it once again. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer. I hope for the recovery of his colleague, who has been hospitalized," De Croo said on Twitter.

Le Soir reported that the attacker came to one of the police precincts earlier on Thursday and warned of his plans to attack police officers. The attacker was offered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and was taken to a hospital after his consent. Later, he left the hospital as he was not ordered to undergo compulsory treatment.

According to the RTBF broadcaster, the attacker, born in 1990, was listed in the database of the Belgian Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis as a "violent extremist."

The reasons for the incident are being investigated by the Belgian Federal prosecutor's office, which is responsible for terrorism crimes.