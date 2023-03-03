UrduPoint.com

Belgium's Solvay Says Selling 50% Stake In Rusvinyl JV To Russia's Sibur For $456Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Belgian chemicals company Solvay announced on Friday that it had agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Rusvinyl joint venture to its Russian joint venture partner Sibur

"Upon completion, the divestment will represent another important milestone in the transformation of Solvay's portfolio, and will mark the final step in the Company's strategy to exit its cyclical global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) operations," the company said.

The deal, valued around 430 million Euros ($456 million), is expected to be closed this month, Solvay said.

