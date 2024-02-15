Mons, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) When Belgium takes part in EU elections in June, Generation Z will be out in force. A new law means that, for the first time, 16- and 17-year-olds will be also allowed to cast their ballots.

That prospect prompted a leading Belgian university, UCLouvain, on Wednesday to stage a mock election so hundreds of high school teens can see what to do with their enfranchisement.

The simulation saw dozens of young voters fill out and deposit voting slips in boxes outside lecture halls while political science professors explained to hundreds of pupils the principles and processes involved.

It "certainly demonstrated that voting rules are still badly understood given that there were a number of invalid votes handed in," said one of the professors, Stephane Moyson, at UCLouvain's campus in the southern city of Mons.

Belgium's electorate is expected to swell by nearly 300,000 under a 2022 law that will allow 16- and 17-year-old Belgians to vote in the European elections without any conditions.

Teens of the same age from other EU countries who are residing in Belgium can also do so, but only if they first get themselves on electoral rolls before a deadline at the end of next month.

The move means the country joins Austria, Germany, Greece and Malta in allowing under-18s to vote.

However, for national elections in Belgium -- and in Germany -- the minimum voting age remains 18.

Belgium will hold both the EU election and its Federal election on the same day, on June 9.

Across the 27-nation European Union, the European elections will be held between June 6 and 9.

Wednesday's simulated vote on three UCLouvain campuses offered no insight into how teens in Belgium might lean in the EU elections, as the candidates and parties on the ballots were fictional.

But one factor did permeate the mini mock electorate: the reliance on social media -- particularly TikTok -- as a source of political information.

"If I go to vote, I will likely go on social media to see the different ideas of the people for whom I'd vote," said Manon Leclercq, 16, after dropping her ballot into the box.

On "TikTok, for example, there are many, many politicians and political ideas, and on Instagram a bit less, but still a lot," she said.

Amine El Bakkouri, 17, who played the role of a polling station official, said he read newspapers but his source of information was "mainly from social media".

"I think for young people that's the source of information that is most alive, the broadest, the most complete," he said, also listing Instagram and TikTok as preferred outlets.

Like in many other countries, TikTok -- owned by Chinese company ByteDance -- is rapidly becoming the go-to social media app for younger users in Belgium, and a major source for news and opinions.

TikTok and other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have since last year been subject to tougher EU rules and scrutiny under a law -- the Digital Services Act -- designed to crack down on illegal content.

TikTok on Wednesday said it was readying its content moderation staff and systems to counter misinformation in the lead-up to the European elections and making efforts to deter "covert influence operations".

Moyson said political parties should step up their presence and messaging on social media, as that is where young voters are.

But he warned that "messages on social media are often very short and thus should be completed through events such as this session" that the university put on.

"It's through more nuanced discussions, ones that are deeper and collective, that young voters will gain an idea of the political programmes and their details," he said.