MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Heavy rainfall overnight has caused severe flooding in Wallonia, the southern French-speaking region of Belgium, RTBF said Sunday, adding that no victims had been reported.

Heavy rainfall hit the region on Saturday night.

"At this time we have a lot of material damages, notably many cars were dragged away by the water, as well as material damages to residents, who never experienced events like these," Axel Tixhon, the mayor of Dinant town, which is among the most affected localities, said as quoted by the broadcaster.

Meteo Express reported 1.9 to 2.7 inches of rainfall within an hour in Dinant. Four people had to be relocated as the strong impact of the water cracked the asphalt and cars were washed away.

Other cities in the region were also affected by floods.