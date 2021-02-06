MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Belgium has detected 16 percent of UK coronavirus variant cases among the total number of COVID-19 infections over the last week, media reported on Friday, citing Steven Van Gucht, the head of viral diseases department at the national health institute Sciensano.

According to the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF, citing Van Gucht, around 16 percent of coronavirus infections registered between January 26 and February 1 were linked to the virus mutation that was first detected in the United Kingdom in late December 2020.

The virologist also mentioned that the South-African coronavirus strain had been circulating in the country and observed by health officials.

Belgium has reported a 5 percent increase in COVID-19 incidence over the last week, with a total of nearly 719,000 coronavirus cases registered in the country. To date, Belgium has confirmed 21,260 fatalities from the coronavirus disease.