UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium's Weekly COVID-19 Infection Toll Includes 16% Of UK Strain Cases - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Belgium's Weekly COVID-19 Infection Toll Includes 16% of UK Strain Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Belgium has detected 16 percent of UK coronavirus variant cases among the total number of COVID-19 infections over the last week, media reported on Friday, citing Steven Van Gucht, the head of viral diseases department at the national health institute Sciensano.

According to the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF, citing Van Gucht, around 16 percent of coronavirus infections registered between January 26 and February 1 were linked to the virus mutation that was first detected in the United Kingdom in late December 2020.

The virologist also mentioned that the South-African coronavirus strain had been circulating in the country and observed by health officials.

Belgium has reported a 5 percent increase in COVID-19 incidence over the last week, with a total of nearly 719,000 coronavirus cases registered in the country. To date, Belgium has confirmed 21,260 fatalities from the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

Van United Kingdom Belgium January February December 2020 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

54 minutes ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

54 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

54 minutes ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

55 minutes ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

55 minutes ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.