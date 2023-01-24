UrduPoint.com

Belgorod Governor Tells Putin 25 People Killed In Region By Ukraine's Shelling

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 25 people had been killed in the region and 96 wounded since the beginning of shelling by Ukraine

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 25 people had been killed in the region and 96 wounded since the beginning of shelling by Ukraine.

"In addition to the fact that there are 25 dead, there are 96 people who are injured," Gladkov said.

The Belgorod region has been repeatedly shelled by Ukraine, and the yellow level of terrorist danger has been in effect throughout the region since April 11, 2022.

