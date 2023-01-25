BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 25 people had been killed in the region and 96 wounded since the beginning of shelling by Ukraine.

"In addition to the fact that there are 25 dead, there are 96 people who are injured," Gladkov said.

Some 6,500 residents have already been resettled from their homes due to Ukraine's shelling, the governor said, adding that an emergency has been declared in 15 cities and towns in the region.

Gladkov also thanked governors of the Moscow and Tula regions for hosting over 1,000 refugees from the Belgorod region.

The governor said that about 50 public institutions in the region, including 16 schools, have been hit by the shelling, adding that children in schools and kindergartens continue attending classes online.

The Belgorod region has been repeatedly shelled by Ukraine, and the yellow level of terrorist danger has been in effect throughout the region since April 11, 2022.