Belgorod Incident Will Not Facilitate Moscow-Kiev Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Friday events in Russia's Belgorod is not something that will facilitate talks between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, a fire occurred at Belgorod's petroleum depot.

The city's authorities said that the incident was caused by the attack of the two Ukrainian helicopters, which had entered Russian airspace at a low altitude.

"Of course, this is not something that can be perceived as creating conditions comfortable for the continuation of negotiations," Peskov told reporters.