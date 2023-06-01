Belgorod Mayor Says Drone Exploded Near Rosneft Gas Station

A drone that fell in Russian city Belgorod on Thursday exploded near a Rosneft gas station, Mayor Valentin Demidov said

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) A drone that fell in Russian city Belgorod on Thursday exploded near a Rosneft gas station, Mayor Valentin Demidov said.

Earlier in the day, region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the explosion injured two people.

"An explosion occurred on the roadway of Shchorsa Street near the Rosneft gas station. Presumably, this is an unmanned aerial vehicle that exploded close to the ground," Demidov wrote on his telegram channel.