Belgorod Nuclear Submarine To Be Delivered To Russian Navy In September 2020 - Sevmash

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Belgorod Nuclear Submarine to Be Delivered to Russian Navy in September 2020 - Sevmash

SEVERODVINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Belgorod special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine will have sea trials in June 2020 and will be delivered to the Russian Navy in September 2020, Mikhail Budnichenko, the general director of Sevmash shipyard in northern Russia, said on Monday.

"The ship's trials have already begun, we are currently finishing the construction and conducting mooring trials. We have also developed a Defense Ministry-approved work schedule, the works are conducted strictly according to the schedule during all stages," Budnichenko told journalists.

He specified that Belgorod would start sea trials on June 15 2020, and that the receiving act would be signed in September 2020.

