UrduPoint.com

Belgorod Region Governor Reports Blasts In Village Of Zhuravlyovka Bordering On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Belgorod Region Governor Reports Blasts in Village of Zhuravlyovka Bordering on Ukraine

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Several explosions were recorded at night in the village of Zhuravlyovka, Russia's Belgorod Region, located near the Ukrainian border, no casualties among the population were reported, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

On Wednesday, he said that shelling from the direction of Ukraine resulted in a projectile exploding in Zhuravlyovka, several people were injured.

"It was unquiet at night in Zhuravlyovka. According to the operational headquarters, there were several blasts. I hope that the investigating authorities will quickly establish the cause. No one was wounded or injured among the civilian population. Information on the number of destroyed or damaged residential and non-residential buildings will be a little later," Gladkov wrote.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Ukraine Russia Belgorod Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th March 2022

21 minutes ago
 Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'b ..

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'biggest achievement'

9 hours ago
 PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move ..

PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago
 Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

9 hours ago
 US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Comm ..

US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>