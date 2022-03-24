Belgorod Region Governor Reports Blasts in Village of Zhuravlyovka Bordering on Ukraine

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Several explosions were recorded at night in the village of Zhuravlyovka, Russia's Belgorod Region, located near the Ukrainian border, no casualties among the population were reported, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

On Wednesday, he said that shelling from the direction of Ukraine resulted in a projectile exploding in Zhuravlyovka, several people were injured.

"It was unquiet at night in Zhuravlyovka. According to the operational headquarters, there were several blasts. I hope that the investigating authorities will quickly establish the cause. No one was wounded or injured among the civilian population. Information on the number of destroyed or damaged residential and non-residential buildings will be a little later," Gladkov wrote.