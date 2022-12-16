Belgrade Asks NATO Mission to Allow Serbian Army, Police Contingent in Kosovo - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Serbian authorities have submitted a request to the command of the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission for the introduction of a limited contingent of the Serbian army and police force into Kosovo and Metohija, Radio Television of Serbia reported on Friday.

According to the national broadcaster, a request of the Serbian government for the return of 100-1000 Serbian security forces personnel under UN Security Council resolution 1244 to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija was transmitted to KFOR at the Merdare administrative crossing point.