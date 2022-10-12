Belgrade Believes Druzhba Oil Pipeline Accident Continuation of Events on Nord Stream

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Reports about a leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline and other problems around Russian oil supplies look like a continuation of the events on the Nord Stream gas pipeline as part of an energy war, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Wednesday.

"What we all need to know is that there is a world energy war going on. It is still not a world war as we imagine it, without nuclear weapons, but this is a world energy war. What is happening in connection with the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is the most longest in the world ... looks like a continuation of what happened on the Nord Stream gas pipeline," Mihajlovic said in a statement.