Belgrade Blames Kosovar Prime Minister for Recent Violence Against Serbs

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Serbian Office for Kosovo and Metohija laid the blame on Thursday for the recent assault on three Serbs in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo at the feet of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Earlier in the day, Kosovo's special police forces beat up three Serb residents of the Kosovar municipality of Zubin Potok. The victims have been hospitalized. Meanwhile, Zahir Tanin, the head of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, urged all parties involved to avoid an escalation of tensions and to begin a dialogue.

"The one responsible for today's horrible incident is Albin Kurti, who had only one goal since the beginning of the crisis violence and revenge against the unarmed Serbian people who are simply defending their right to live," Petar Petkovic, the office's head, said in a statement.

On Monday, Serbs residing in northern Kosovo staged a peaceful rally against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Kosovo. The new regulation requires that all vehicles entering Kosovo be equipped with temporary, Pristina-issued license plates, which provoked dissent among the Serbian population. In the evening, the Kosovar police deployed tear gas against the protesters at a checkpoint, but they refused to disperse.