Belgrade, Budapest Welcome Gas Link Connecting Hungary To Balkan Stream

Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Belgrade, Budapest Welcome Gas Link Connecting Hungary to Balkan Stream

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover have welcomed the gas link that connected Hungary to the Balkan extension of the Russian-led TurkStream pipeline

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover have welcomed the gas link that connected Hungary to the Balkan extension of the Russian-led TurkStream pipeline.

On Sunday, the Serbian section of the Balkan Stream natural gas pipeline, an extension of the Russian-Turkish TurkStream, was linked to Hungary's gas transport system.

"During the conversation, the sides noted the importance of infrastructure connections and projects such as the modernization of Belgrade - Budapest and Subotica - Szeged railroad lines as well as the importance of the gas infrastructure interconnection," Vucic's office said on Tuesday,

The Serbian president also praised the historic high level of relationship between the two countries.

More Stories From World

