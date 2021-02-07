UrduPoint.com
Belgrade Calls Kosovo's Threats Of Unification With Albania Hopeless

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Belgrade Calls Kosovo's Threats of Unification With Albania Hopeless

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) The threats of former prime minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, to unite Kosovo and Albania in case of Belgrade's refusal to recognize the former's independence are a sign of hopelessness, Serbian Government for Kosovo and Metohija said in a statement on Sunday.

Haradinaj, a former officer and leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army, who currently heads the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, has threatened Belgrade with unification of Kosovo and Albania, if Serbia refuses to recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

"Just a few days ago, Haradinaj threatened NATO and the EU with creating of a 'Greater Albania' if [Pristina] did not gain full membership in three years. Now he says that they will unite if [Serbian President] Aleksandar Vucic does not recognize the so-called Kosovo .

.. What will be next? Will Haradinaj threaten with unification with Albania if EU and US partners do not provide a COVID-19 vaccine to them ... It seems that Haradinaj himself no longer believes in his own threats, and that he is in a desperate situation," Petar Petkovic, the director of the office for Kosovo and Metohija, said as quoted in the statement.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not supported Kosovar independence.

The next early parliamentary elections in the self-proclaimed republic are scheduled for February 14.

