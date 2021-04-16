Belgrade Expects Biden Administration to Put Pressure on Serbia to Recognize Kosovo

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia expects the administration of US President Joe Biden to increase pressure on it to recognize the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are expecting just additional pressure on Serbia. Additional pressure on Serbia to change its position regarding Kosovo and Metohija issue but also to change its position regarding our relations with the Russian Federation and Peoples Republic of China," Selakovic said, asked about Serbia's expectations of the US role in the Belgrade-Pristina row settlement.