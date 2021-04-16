UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgrade Expects Biden Administration To Put Pressure On Serbia To Recognize Kosovo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Belgrade Expects Biden Administration to Put Pressure on Serbia to Recognize Kosovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia expects the administration of US President Joe Biden to increase pressure on it to recognize the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are expecting just additional pressure on Serbia. Additional pressure on Serbia to change its position regarding Kosovo and Metohija issue but also to change its position regarding our relations with the Russian Federation and Peoples Republic of China," Selakovic said, asked about Serbia's expectations of the US role in the Belgrade-Pristina row settlement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Visit Serbia

Recent Stories

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

7 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

9 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

20 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

28 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

41 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.