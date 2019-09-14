UrduPoint.com
Belgrade Invites Medvedev To Celebrate 75th Anniversary Of City Liberation From Nazis

Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:14 PM

Belgrade Invites Medvedev to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of City Liberation From Nazis

Serbian President Alexandar Vucic has invited Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to visit Belgrade in October to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city from Nazi invaders, the Serbian presidential press service said on Saturday

"It would be a special honor for us if you visit us on the day when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade and if we together celebrate the day when our peoples, united by freedom, defeated the common enemy," Vucic said in a telephone conversation with Medvedev as quoted by his press service.

The day of Belgrade's liberation in 1944 is usually celebrated every year on October 20.

