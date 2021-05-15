Belgrade Lawmaker Vows Trust in Russian Medicine After Sputnik V Vaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Member of Belgrade's city parliament Draginja Vlk told Sputnik on Saturday that she decided to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine because she had trust in Russian medicine.

"There are different vaccines in Serbia, they are all good, but I chose Sputnik V because I trust Russian medicine and I believe that this vaccine will protect me and my relatives," Vlk said after receiving the second shot.

According to the lawmaker, many people in Serbia, including politicians and celebrities, consider the Russian vaccine the most effective.

Apart from Sputnik V, Serbia has also registered the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm.