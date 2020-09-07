Belgrade, Pristina Advance in Dialogue on Economic Cooperation - EU Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo have made progress on economic cooperation within the framework of high-level talks in Brussels, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak said on Monday.

The meeting took place earlier in the day between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, and was hosted by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Lajcak.

"In our meetings today, we spoke about economic cooperation and missing and displaced persons - the topics which were opened in our last high-level meeting. And I am happy to announce that we made full progress on the discussions," the official said in a statement.

The sides also discussed non-majority community arrangements as well as the settlement of property and financial claims, Lajcak noted.

"Our negotiations today were intense, as usually, and not always easy, but what prevailed was the will of both sides to advance the discussions despite the painful and complex issues at hand. We agreed to follow-up on our discussions at expert level next week and to re-convene at the level of leaders later this month," the EU diplomat said.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that Vucic and Hoti had agreed to normalize economic ties as part of a US-brokered deal signed at the White House.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.