Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Meeting to Take Place in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A high-level meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue is set to take place in Brussels on Monday, September 7.

According to the European External Action Service, the meeting will begin at 08:00 GMT and touch upon non-majority community arrangements as well as the settlement of property and financial claims. It will include Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, and will be hosted by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak.

Since the collapse of Yugoslavia, the status of Kosovo has been viciously disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Muslim Albanian population.

In the 1990s, an armed struggle between Albanian separatists and Serbia prompted NATO to launch a military campaign against the latter. In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally announced its independence from Serbia. Russia, as well as the overwhelming majority of Latin American and Asian nations, do not recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

The EU-sponsored Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was set up in 2011 to facilitate a political settlement between the two sides.