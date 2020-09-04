UrduPoint.com
Belgrade-Pristina Economic Agreement Strengthens Serbia's Position - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) An agreement on economic cooperation between Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, signed in Washington, has strengthened Belgrade's position on the partially-recognized state, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Friday.

The Serbian delegation headed by President Aleksandar Vucic is currently in Washington, where it is holding talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. Earlier on Friday, the two Balkan states signed the deal to normalize economic ties in presence of US President Donald Trump.

"The issue of Kosovo status is not something that has already been resolved. If it had been resolved, then we would have proceeded with it, it would have been in the preamble of the document, it would have been written there that we are two full-fledged states," Dacic said on air the Pink broadcaster.

The minister added that the signing of the document confirmed the need to "put pressure on the Kosovo Albanians in the negotiations."

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008 and has since been seeking to gain recognition. Serbia and Russia are among the countries which have not recognized Kosovo, while part of those which did, have subsequently withdrawn their recognition.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, began negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovar Albanians under the EU mediation. The dialogue got stalled in November 2018, when Kosovo imposed 100 percent duties on Serbian imports.

