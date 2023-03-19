BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Some agreements were reached during the Belgrade-Pristina talks in North Macedonia on the political settlement between the two sides, involving the program for the implementation of the EU-US plan for a settlement in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

On Saturday, Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held talks in Macedonia with the participation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

The talks were held behind closed doors in Ohrid and lasted 12 hours.

"Today we had to agree on an implementation plan, we have reached some agreements, I am satisfied with this. Of course, this is not all. It is important to say that several of these points that we agreed upon will become part of the framework of negotiations for both sides, Belgrade and Pristina," Vucic told reporters after the talks.