BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The Serbian leadership is ready to partially accept the requirements of the Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina for entry documents into the region under certain conditions and EU guarantees, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

"We are ready to accept their documents and issue a general explanation and place it at the points of administrative transition in accordance with the previously signed one, but there is one condition because of which the agreement was not reached earlier, we are waiting for the EU guarantee," Vucic said in an appeal to citizens.