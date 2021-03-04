UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgrade Ready To Return To Dialogue With Pristina With Compromise, No Ultimatums - Vucic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:20 AM

Belgrade Ready to Return to Dialogue With Pristina With Compromise, No Ultimatums - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Belgrade is ready to return to dialogue with Pristina in Brussels at any time on the basis of a compromise and without ultimatums, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during a visit by EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

Lajcak has been in Pristina since Monday, where he met with Kosovo acting "president", parliament speaker Vjosa Osmani and the winner of the last elections, leader of the Self-Determination movement Albin Kurti, the most likely candidate for "prime minister." After talks with Kosovo Albanian leaders, the EU special envoy said that negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels could end with a comprehensive agreement on normalization of relations within a few months.

Lajcak arrived in Belgrade on Wednesday evening, where he had a closed-door conversation with the Serbian president.

Related Topics

Parliament Visit Brussels Pristina Belgrade Albanian Agreement

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

3 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

4 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

5 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

5 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

5 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.