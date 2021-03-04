Belgrade Ready to Return to Dialogue With Pristina With Compromise, No Ultimatums - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Belgrade is ready to return to dialogue with Pristina in Brussels at any time on the basis of a compromise and without ultimatums, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during a visit by EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

Lajcak has been in Pristina since Monday, where he met with Kosovo acting "president", parliament speaker Vjosa Osmani and the winner of the last elections, leader of the Self-Determination movement Albin Kurti, the most likely candidate for "prime minister." After talks with Kosovo Albanian leaders, the EU special envoy said that negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels could end with a comprehensive agreement on normalization of relations within a few months.

Lajcak arrived in Belgrade on Wednesday evening, where he had a closed-door conversation with the Serbian president.