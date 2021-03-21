Belgrade Residents Hold Creative Protest Against Coronavirus Restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) A demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions was held in Serbia's capital with local residents engaging in a circle dance around the Belgrade monument to Stefan Nemanja, the founder of the medieval Serbian state.

On Saturday, demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions were held in various European cities, including Belgrade, where cafes, restaurants and malls had been closed amid a surge in infection rates.

Over a hundred people gathered in central Belgrade on Saturday to protest against the most recent coronavirus restrictions.

People also held signs with slogans against globalism, dictatorship and against the influx of migrants.

On Saturday evening, several dozen people gathered around the newly-installed Stefan Nemanja monument in Serbia's capital and engaged in a traditional circle dance, accompanied by traditional music.

All of the Saturday demonstrations in Belgrade were peaceful and no incidents were reported.

Serbia has a total of over 546,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,900.